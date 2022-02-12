MetService National weather: February 11th-12th

It might pay to dust off the old lockdown message of "stay home, stay safe" today, Aotearoa.

Cyclone Dovi is forecast to sweep across the North Island, bringing gales, heavy rain and big waves to many areas.

Latest models last night put the cyclone, which started as a tropical low between Vanuatu and New Caledonia this week, on track to make landfall between New Plymouth and

Kāwhia Harbour sometime this morning, before moving eastward across the

North Island.

It's no longer tropical, but will still pack a punch and sparked wind and rain warnings from Auckland to the upper South Island last night, MetService forecaster Gerard Bellam said.

"This is an evolving situation so I think the message is for everybody just to keep an eye on our forecasts and just take heed from what the local authorities are saying.

"You wouldn't be going out in a boat on the [North Island] west coast with the swell warnings and 50-knot winds if you had any sense."

It'll be another warm day for Aucklanders, with a high of 28C, but those hoping for a pleasant day outdoors should expect to be disappointed. The city has been sweltering in high humidity all week - and even the zoo animals appreciated a chilled treat this week as heat settled like a damp blanket.

Showers in the City of Sails will be accompanied by north to northeast gales gusting to 100km/h this morning, switching to severe southwest gales later in the morning and into the afternoon.

Gusts may briefly reach speeds of as high as 130km/h, and Waka Kotahi warned yesterday

the Auckland Harbour Bridge may need to be closed at times.

The transport agency's bridge safety protocols require the closure of the bridge to traffic when sustained wind gusts of 90km/h or higher are likely.

This evening's update to the track for #CycloneDovi, fresh from https://t.co/eB2FkFSrz8….



Note: Blue shade is the possible path of Dovi, NOT the extent of Severe weather.



Warnings and Watches are in force for central and northern Aotearoa https://t.co/qHyE5zzql5

^GB pic.twitter.com/0kEasmheQ6 — MetService (@MetService) February 12, 2022

Wind gusts up to 130km/h are also forecast for Taranaki, which is also under an orange level wind warning from the MetService today.

Wind watches have been issued for Northland, Coromandel Peninsula, Waikato (from Kāwhia Harbour to around Te Aroha northwards), Wellington, Marlborough Sounds, Tasman and Buller till late afternoon.

Taranaki residents are also in for a drenching this morning, with 130 to 220mm of rain expected to accumulate about Mt Taranaki as Dovi passes.

Low-lying areas can expect 50 to 100mm.

Heavy rain warnings have also been issued for much of the central part of the country.

Taupō south of Tūrangi, the bottom of the North Island and the top of the South Island, including the Buller ranges are all in for a soaking, while watches have been issued for several other areas including Waitomo, Taumarunui, Whanganui, Manawatu and parts of Marlborough and north Canterbury.

In Wellington, where anti-mandate protesters will be entering their sixth day camped on Parliament's lawn, a miserable day is on the way, Bellam said.

"We do well with big [weather] events in Wellington. And that's the story [today]. We've got rain with heavy falls, gale southerlies gusting 110km/h and a forecast maximum temperature of 17C … it'll feel colder though with that rain and wind."

Here's an animation showing the likely track of Cyclone DOVI and the places that will experience the strongest winds https://t.co/qHyE5zhh6X ^PL pic.twitter.com/G9J3IbWHuz — MetService (@MetService) February 12, 2022

Meanwhile, large waves coming from unusual direction were also expected in the western North Island from Taranaki south and in Nelson and Tasman bays.

Waves up to 5m were also forecast for Hawke's Bay and the Gisborne area early tomorrow morning as Cyclone Dovi moves away from New Zealand.

Tomorrow would also signal a welcome weather change for many, as the switch to southerly winds brought a refreshing change for those previously suffering under a conveyor belt of high humidity from the tropics.

Overnight minimums would fall to early and mid-teens in the North Island, a big change from the minimums in the 20s Aucklanders and others had been experiencing last week.

"Once the low moves away tonight and into tomorrow we're getting into a much cooler southerly flow.

"The silver lining for Aucklanders is we'll see this air mass change and it'll be a whole lot easier to sleep going into the new week."

Meanwhile, while those in the north will be grateful for the few degrees of reprieve from the heat, one South Island alpine pass is expecting a bit more - snow.

In the six hours to 11am today between 3 and 8cm of snow is expected to fall near the summit of Lewis Pass, in the central South Island north-west of Hanmer Springs.

Lesser amounts of snow may also fall down to 800m, MetService said.