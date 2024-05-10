Weather: Cold nights to remain, power grid crisis averted and no risk over weekend

The country is in the middle of a 'winter-like surge' as polar air plunges temperatures. Video / NZ Herald / MetService

MetService says nights will remain cold well into next week, and while it has forecast cloudy skies around the country this weekend, Auckland should enjoy fine, clear conditions.

It comes as New Zealand grapples with a cold snap, having seen a run of chilly days and a threat that high electricity demand could outstrip supply and necessitate power cuts yesterday morning.

The National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research (Niwa) said the coldest temperature was recorded at Cass, Canterbury, where it fell to -9.7C. MetService said Christchurch hit -6.3C, Masterton fell to -3.5C and Palmerston North dropped to -3.1C.

The country’s electricity grid operator, Transpower, issued a warning notice a day earlier, and people were asked to conserve electricity by turning down their heaters, not charging their electronic devices or vehicles, and delaying any washing or drying.

An extra layer of clothing was required this morning 🧊



A few of our stations even broke their record low May temperatures.



The efforts people made to limit their power usage, along with reductions from industrial users and extra electricity generation, meant the country avoided a major grid emergency and power cuts never eventuated, Transpower said.

Even though the cold temperatures will remain, Transpower chief executive Alison Andrew said there was no reason to expect any further need to conserve electricity over the weekend.

“Thank you to all New Zealanders who acted to reduce their electricity demand this morning. It made a difference, and we appreciate it,” Andrew said.

Auckland in for sunny Sat, 15C: Forecasts around NZ

MetService has forecast a fine Saturday and Sunday for Auckland. Today, the temperature was tipped to reach 15C and 16C tomorrow.

Cloudy mornings were expected for next week, with rain setting in from Wednesday.

In Wellington, MetService forecasts a mostly cloudy Saturday with occasional showers. It should clear to fine in the afternoon and the temperature should reach 12C. Sunday should reach 12C and the day should remain partly cloudy.

Christchurch had a mostly cloudy forecast for Saturday. Some showers were possible, mostly confined to the Banks Peninsula and clearing by midday, MetService said. It should reach 12C and on Sunday, with fine conditions, temperatures should rise to 14C.

Saturday would see cloudy periods in Dunedin with a temperature high of 11C. Sunday would turn cloudy in the afternoon, MetService said. It should reach 14C.

MetService meteorologist Mmathapelo Makgabutlane said this May provided a stark contrast to last year, being a lot colder.

“Many may recall the tropical-feeling temperatures of May 2023, where places like Auckland and Hamilton experienced record-breaking warm nights. However, this year, expect an overnight drop to mid-single digits in Auckland City and early morning temperatures hovering near freezing in Hamilton,” she said.

