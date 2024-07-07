Weather: Chilly nights bringing frosts across the country despite sunny spells

A cold start for Christchurch with frost in Hagley Park last month. Photo / George Heard

Kiwis can look forward to a promising weather outlook for the first week of the school holidays, with a mix of sunny days and chilly nights on the way for most of the country.

After a chilly week that saw the coldest morning of the year for parts of the country on Friday, MetService meteorologist Ngaire Wotherspoon said a shift in weather patterns will bring a high-pressure ridge across the country from today.

A southwesterly flow is bringing showers to southern regions, including Dunedin, and cloud and rain to Auckland and Northland.

This flow is expected to ease over the next couple of days and a large high-pressure ridge that is expected to stick around for a while moves in, promising more stable conditions.

“Auckland and Northland are on the edge of it, so they probably will still see a little bit more unsettled weather than everywhere else, but it’s still going to be one or two showers or a bit of cloud.”