Central North Island regions dipped below freezing overnight as a wintry spell brings clear, cold conditions to most of the country.
Rangitaiki was the coldest recording -5.8C while Taupō dropped to -4.1C, Galatea -3.6C, Rotorua -3.2C, Desert Rd -2.5C and Kawerau -0.3C, according to MetService meteorologist Mmathapelo Makgabutlane.
Whakatāne hit 0.1C and Tauranga 0.6C.
Makgabutlane said as a low-pressure system moved further away from New Zealand, some places would see early morning frost and fog before clearer skies.