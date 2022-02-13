Cyclone Dovi is packing a punch across many parts of New Zealand today, with howling gales and heavy rain causing havoc - and forcing the closure of the Auckland Harbour Bridge. Video / NZ Herald

Cyclone Dovi is packing a punch across many parts of New Zealand today, with howling gales and heavy rain causing havoc - and forcing the closure of the Auckland Harbour Bridge. Video / NZ Herald

Emergency services are responding to an incident in the Waikato after a tree fell on a car as Cyclone Dovi continues to wreak havoc across the North Island.

The car was travelling along Marshmeadow Rd in Newstead at around 1.40pm when the tree fell on it.

Police, an ambulance and a fire truck responded to the incident.

A police spokesperson said both lanes were blocked.

A police spokesperson said there were no reports of serious injuries, but witnesses of the accident believed two people were stuck in the car.

One witness described the vehicle as crushed and its doors jammed.

Two people are lucky to have escaped with minor injuries.

The witness said they and around 15 other cars were turned around and they said the roads around the Waikato were "pretty crazy" due to the wind.

Another witness, Colin Downing, was just three cars behind.

"We'd noticed it was pretty gusty all around us and then this tree just fell out onto the car," he said.