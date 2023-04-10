Ombudsman to visit cyclone-hit communities, Louisville shooting kills five and how many potholes has Waka Kotahi patched up in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Forecasters have warned that another line of thunderstorms and an ongoing threat of tornadoes are in store for the North Island today.

MetService is warning Aucklanders to “brace” themselves for a wet, windy, and thundery spell later today.

“There’s a risk of severe storms with downpours this afternoon and evening so take care and get prepared this morning, and keep an eye on the radar this afternoon.”

Severe thunderstorm watches for Buller and Westland from 6am to 6pm, for Northland from 11am-6pm and for Auckland, Great Barrier Island, Coromandel Peninsula, Waikato, Waitomo, Taumarunui, Bay of Plenty, Rotorua, Taupo, Taranaki from 2pm to 8pm.

It said damaging wind gusts and tornadoes in these areas are possible.

We've just issued Severe Thunderstorm Watches for Buller and Westland (6am-6pm), Northland (11am - 6pm), and Auckland, Great Barrier Island, Coromandel Peninsula, Waikato, Waitomo, Taumarunui, Bay of Plenty, Rotorua, Taupo, Taranaki (all 2pm-8pm)



“Tornadic wind gusts can cause some structural damage, including trees and power lines, and may make driving hazardous. If any tornadoes occur, they will only affect very localised areas.”

“Should severe weather approach or if you feel threatened, take shelter immediately.”

This comes as the Kāpiti Coast was hit by a tornado this morning, with homes damaged and a teenager who had been sleeping in a sleepout injured.

It’s the third tornado in as many days around the country, followed by a tornado in Auckland on Sunday and one in the Tasman region yesterday.

Today’s twister hit Paraparaumu about 5.30am.

Niwa said today was expected to be another very active day of thunderstorms with some thought to be very intense.

Our high-res model shows spinning air around potentially severe thunderstorms (🔴) today.



This signals that thunderstorms may rotate & produce damaging wind gusts, including tornadoes 🌪️.



Meanwhile, Buller is also under a heavy rain watch until midnight and a strong wind watch until 3pm.

There is an orange heavy rain warning in place for Westland about and north of Mt Cook until midnight.

Niwa principal scientist Chris Brandolino told AM that thunderstorms will continue throughout the week.

“They’ll be gradually easing but still with us,” he said.

Brandolino said there is a chance that the bad weather will clear on the weekend but only briefly with next week’s forecast looking to be rainy again.

“There could be another heavy rain producer.”

He said the number of tornadoes that have hit the country is unusual but not unheard of, with the country seeing about 7-10 moderate to strong tornadoes a year.











