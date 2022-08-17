MetService National weather: August 18th

Aucklanders are waking up to a wet and windy morning as heavy rains and strong winds whipped through the city overnight.

MetService has upgraded weather warnings for the upper North Island and has heavy rain warnings for Northland, Auckland and Great Barrier Island.

Between 110mm to 140mm of rain is forecast in Auckland and Great Barrier Island until 6am tomorrow. Peak rates of 10mm to 20mm/h are expected.

"Heavy rain may cause streams and rivers to rise rapidly. Surface flooding and slips are also possible and driving conditions may be hazardous," the weather authority said.

There is nothing but rain on today's forecast for Auckland, with heavy falls expected and strong northeasterly winds gusting up to 90km/h in exposed parts of the city.

It will, however, be fairly warm, with a temperature high of 18C and an overnight low of 15C.

Strong wind watch

A strong wind watch is also in place over Auckland and Great Barrier Island with weather experts warning that northeast winds may approach severe gale in exposed places at times.

The wind watch is currently in place until 11pm tonight.

The same heavy rain warning is in place over Northland until 9am tomorrow.

Locals are told to prepare for between 150mm to 220mm of rain to accumulate - especially in the north and east. Peak rates of 15mm to 25mm/h is forecast today.

- more to come -