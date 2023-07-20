An amber alert has been issued for the Auckland Harbour Bridge as wind gusts are expected to reach 75 to 80km/h from 10pm tonight.

MetService has also predicted a period of rain with possible localised downpours of 25 to 40 millimetres per hour between 8pm tonight and 2pm tomorrow.

The alert, and a MetService strong wind watch, come as New Zealand and Norway prepare for the opener of the Fifa Women’s World Cup at Eden Park tonight. Kick-off is at 7pm.

Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency has advised Auckland motorists that wind gusts are expected to reach 75 to 80km/h.

The alert will remain in place until 6am tomorrow.

“A second amber alert has been forecast from 3pm to 6pm on Friday, July 21, with gusts of 75 to 80km/h also likely. Under an amber alert, speeds may be reduced and some lanes on the bridge may close,” the agency said.

Due to predicted strong wind gusts AKL Harbour Bridge will be operating with 4 lanes in each direction during this evening's peak travel period. Expect delays. Take extra care especially light/high-sided vehicles.

The bridge will remain in a 4x4 configuration overnight, and motorists are urged to drive to the conditions, look out for the electronic message boards indicating changes and stay within their lane while travelling across the bridge.

Drivers of high-sided vehicles and motorcyclists are advised to avoid the Auckland Harbour Bridge and use the western ring route on State Highways 16 and 18.

Auckland Transport has confirmed special event bus and train services to get fans to and from this evening’s opening Fifa Women’s World Cup match will be running as planned.

The agency said train services across Auckland are also running to schedule, meaning fans will also be able to easily travel to tonight’s game at Eden Park by travelling on the Western Line to Kingsland.

🛰️ View from above = ☁️☁️



Visible satellite imagery shows an area of thick cloud cover approaching the northern North Island.



⚠️ It will bring a period of persistent, steady-to-heavy rain for Northland, Auckland, Coromandel, Gisborne & Hawke's Bay tonight through Friday... pic.twitter.com/UiiHGBD4Js — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) July 20, 2023

Auckland is also under both a heavy rain and wind watch.

Six weather watches in total are in place for the upper North Island and three for the East Coast.

An orange heavy rain warning has been issued for the Coromandel region and comes into force from 10pm tonight through to 10pm Friday.

MetService said 120 to 150mm of rain could fall with intensities of 15 to 25mm per hour, possibly even more in localised downpours, especially during Friday morning.

It warned that heavy rain may cause streams and rivers to rise rapidly, slips, surface flooding and hazardous driving conditions.

Marlborough, Nelson, Tasman, Buller, and Westland north of Hokitika also have a strong wind watch in place.