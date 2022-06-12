Sea breaching at the Greymouth Aerodrome on Monday morning. Video / Greymouth Star

All of the alpine passes in the South Island are closed after a dump of heavy snow over the weekend.

The Arthurs, Burkes, Haast and Lindis passes were all closed because of snow or ice at 9.30am on Monday. The Lewis Pass was closed but has since reopened.

State Highway 94 Te Anau to Milford is also closed as is Buller Gorge due to a slip.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency says more snowfall is forecast to impact that portion of SH94 today.

And large waves have been reported at the Greymouth Aerodrome in Blaketown this morning.

SH67 Granity to Mokihinui Rd is closed due to sea debris over the road.

And the snow has closed schools for the day in Wānaka.

A number of highways in the South Island had been affected by snow on Monday morning. Photo / NZTA

Mount Aspiring College and all primary schools in the town are reportedly closed.

Meanwhile, weather warnings are still in place for parts of the South Island.

A severe thunderstorm watch is in force for Nelson, Buller, Westland and the Canterbury High Country until 4pm.

MetService is warning from western Tasman to the glaciers of Westland, there is a risk some thunderstorms may become severe until this afternoon.

More snow fell overnight in Wanaka as a cold snap hits the country. Photo / George Heard

The thunderstorms could bring large hail greater than 20mm in diameter as well as damaging winds gusting at more than 110 km/h.

An orange heavy rain warning is in place for Westland south of Otira until noon and a strong wind warning has been issued for Marlborough, Westland, Buller and the Canterbury High Country.

Mount Aspiring College and all primary schools in the town are closed for the day today due to the snow.

It comes after snow blanketed parts of Central Otago yesterday, bringing joy to the region's ski fields, with Cardrona ski field opening early and other southern mountains set to follow suit in the coming days.

Wanaka residents woke up to a major dump of snow on Sunday morning. Photo / George Heard

The wild winter weather created chaos across parts of Otago and Southland during the weekend, and forecasters are urging southerners to brace themselves for more of the same over the next few days.

Heavy rain, snow showers and winds gusting up to 100km/h kept emergency services busy in Dunedin with small landslips in Caversham; heavy flooding in Marne St, Andersons Bay; fencing and a fallen tree over roads; and ice on the Northern Motorway.

A police spokeswoman said it was a similar scene in Central Otago and the Lakes area.

Heavy rainfall yesterday caused flooding on State Highway 6 between Luggate and Cromwell as well as at the intersection of Frankton and Perkins Rds, in Queenstown.

Police were also alerted to several weather-related incidents across the region as cars struggled in slippery conditions, including a car which slid backwards on ice down Weaver St, Queenstown, about 3pm yesterday.

It became stuck and needed to be towed. No injuries were reported, she said.

Glenorchy residents woke up to a major dumping of snow on Sunday morning. Photo / George Heard

Ski fields made the most of the snow storm on Saturday, but after snow drifts reached about a metre and more heavy snow fell overnight, several closed their gates yesterday.

MetService meteorologist Stephen Glassey said temperatures dropped below zero for much of the region, including Dunedin Airport where it dropped to -4.4degC yesterday morning.

He said snowfall was heaviest in the Lakes area and the Milford Rd where about 70cm fell at the Homer Tunnel; and in a rare event, it fell to sea level on Stewart Island.

- Additional reporting Otago Daily Times