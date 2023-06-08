Sawn-off firearm found in car after driver crashes fleeing police

Police officers at the crash site this morning. Photo / George Rd

A sawn-off firearm has been found after a fleeing-driver crashed into another car.

About a dozen police officers could be seen at the scene of the two-car crash on Innes Rd, about 9am on Friday.

One man could be seen being handcuffed to a stretcher and taken away from the scene.

Senior Sergeant Anton Ten Hove told the Herald police had signaled for a motorist to pull over due to the manner of their driving, the driver failed to stop and took off at high speed. Police did not pursue the car.

The driver then collided with an “innocent member of the public”. Both drivers were injured.

Ten Hove said the driver would face serious charges. He said a sawn-off firearm was found in the car.

Two cars collided in a crash on Innes Rd on Friday morning. Photo / George Rd

A police officer could also be seen with some bullets and a weapon found in one of the cars.