Wealthy homeowner loses legal big for cut of late partner's estate

Student Longee Guo lost his mum two years ago to breast cancer. Now Guo's stepfather Shoujun Zhang has taken a legal challenge against the 24-year-old's mother's will. Photo / Michael Craig

By:

Senior reporter, NZ Herald

A wealthy homeowner who challenged his dead partner's will for a cut of her $1.1 million estate - despite the proceeds put aside to provide for her grieving son - has lost his financial claim.

