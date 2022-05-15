A seal came ashore in Wellington over the weekend with an object lodged in its neck. Video / Sean Gillespie

A young seal has been euthanised after it came ashore in Wellington in a severely malnourished and weak state.

The Department of Conservation has confirmed the seal has been moved to a more secluded location to euthanise and bury it.

The seal spent the night at Oriental Bay beach with HUHA wildlife response lead Jonathan Lambregts watching over it.

Lambregts said a seal had been spotted near the boat sheds at Oriental Bay on Saturday and there was another sighting of a seal closer to the beach on Sunday, but it's unclear whether it was the same one.

When Lambregts arrived at the beach at about 5 o'clock last night he said the seal was not in a good way.

"You could see all the ribs, you could see the pelvis, the spinal column. It had no blubber and was sitting with its fins under its body trying to thermoregulate."

The seal also had a barb lodged in the side of its head.

"We believe it was from a spiny-dogfish so it obviously made a poor dinner decision."

Lambregts erected fencing and cones around the area the seal was in so it couldn't be disturbed by dogs and members of the public.

Wellington Zoo confirmed it sent veterinary experts from The Nest Te Kōhanga to assess the seal this morning.

Lambregts said it wasn't clear whether the barb was the main cause of the seal's poor state of health or whether it was just a side issue.

He said the decision was made to euthanise the seal given its malnutrition and very weak state.

The seal was sedated and taken away this morning.

The Department of Conservation said in a statement the vet who assessed the seal did not believe removing the spine would improve its chances of survival.

Euthanising the animal was considered the kindest option.