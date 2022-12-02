‘We want to know the truth’: Parents wait nearly six years for Coroner to release findings on daughter’s death

Nicole Morris burst through the front door of her mother’s Christchurch home, a smile on her face, looking the best she had in several years.

It had been a “gut-wrenching” four years for her parents watching her battle drug addiction. At least for now she appeared to be on the right track, finally, things were looking promising.

After entering the home, she made a beeline for her mother, Trudi Morris, who wished her happy birthday.

“She goes, ‘high five, I made it to 30′ and I’m saying, ‘thank god for that,’ and we joked about it because there were times where she thought she wouldn’t make it and there were times where I thought she wouldn’t make it.”

Nicole’s father Clive Morris then dropped her off at home.

A week later she suffered what would be fatal injuries when she fell from a moving car. Nearly six years on her parents are waiting for a coroner to make a ruling about their daughter’s death.

Nicole Morris suffered fatal injuries a week after her 30th birthday. Photo / Supplied

‘She lost everything to drugs’

A very vocal, outgoing, and “hilarious” child, Nicole was often in trouble at school for being too loud.

“She had a colourful personality her whole life. You could hear her coming before you’d see her,” her mother recalls.

She was also bright, and went to Chile as an exchange student at 17 years old and learned Spanish.

From an early age, Nicole’s biggest ambition was to be a businesswoman, often coming up with business plans using some of her mother’s real estate work. As she got older, she got involved in gib stopping and painting as her love for working on building sites grew.

Then came the drugs. Not a big drinker, it started with marijuana use, and then after a relationship break-up she started using methamphetamine.

Trudi Morris says she started noticing subtle changes in her daughter and called her ex-husband Clive.

“We’ve got a problem,” she told him.

The issues were news to Clive, who was used to seeing his daughter in full makeup looking happy.

It was arranged that the next time Nicole went to her mum’s on a comedown from methamphetamine, that Trudi would call Clive and he would see for himself.

When he turned up, his daughter was sitting outside, wrapped in a blanket, cold, cigarette in hand, about to fall asleep.

Trudi Morris starts crying when she thinks about the impact drugs had on her daughter.

“It was gut-wrenching … She was so ashamed. And that’s the saddest part,

“She would cry and say, ‘Oh mum, I’ve lost everything’, and I’d say well you’ve had it before, you can do it again ... she lost everything to drugs.”

Leading up to the end of 2016, Nicole appeared to be doing better.

“We had the best year with her. We were ‘hands up, we understand, and we will work with you through this’. Instead of saying, ‘You need to go to rehab, you need to do this’. We will help you.”

For the first time in several years, the whole family got together for Christmas Day.

“We had a lovely, lovely day. She was very nervous about it because she hadn’t seen either nana for three years because she was too ashamed. She didn’t want them to see her addiction.”

January 19, 2017, was Nicole’s 30th birthday. She spent the evening at her father’s for dinner.

“We were quite chuffed,” Clive said.

“We thought she was on the way up.”

Trudi Morris says her daughter lost everything to drugs. Photo / George Heard.

Fatal fall

A week later, on January 27, Nicole spent the day with three of her friends. According to police statements from the group, seen by the Weekend Herald, they went to a pawn shop in the morning before heading to another shop in Sydenham about 1pm.

One of the group, who the Weekend Herald has chosen not to name, suspected Nicole had taken some drugs based on her mental state.

“One minute she would be almost asleep and the next minute, acting aggressively.”

At one point he noticed Nicole was slumped forward and non-responsive for about 15 minutes. He lifted her back into a sitting position and shook her lightly and she regained consciousness.

One of the group returned from a shoe shop wearing two different shoes. The man wanted Nicole to go back in and steal the other shoe, but she refused.

The pair argued about the shoe and the driver went to drive off when Nicole opened the door and got out as the car moved slowly. The driver stopped and they told Nicole to get back in the car.

About 5pm they arrived at a liquor store on Papanui Rd. Nicole and two of the men went inside and she stole two bottles of alcohol.