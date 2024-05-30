Traffic was brought to a temporary standstill in Hawera as more than 200 people turned up to join in a nationwide protest. Photo / Ilona Hanne

“I’m here for my mokopuna.”

Angie Hailson was one of more than 200 people at the Hāwera’s Te Whare o Ruaputahanga this morning, to join in what was a nationwide day of action ahead of the Government’s first Budget release in the afternoon.

“I look to the future, I see the changes happening now, how Māori are being sidelined in so many ways and I can’t stay home. I am not Māori but my mokopuna are, my family are and besides that, this is about doing the right thing, no matter where your family comes from.”

Many tamariki came to the protest with banners and placards they had painted or made themselves. Photo / Ilona Hanne

Before the large crowd walked down the main street of Hāwera for the hīkoi, Te Aorangi Dillon, tumu whakarae of Te Korowai o Ngāruahine Trust spoke and thanked everyone for turning up.

“We all have an idea as to why we are here today .... we will not rest or allow this current policy agenda to continue .... we are going to walk in unity today.”

Hailson said it was encouraging to see so many school children present.

“I think it’s important that they see this. They hear us say we aren’t okay with what is happening, that is how they learn that their voices can make a difference.”

Mandy, 2, and Tose, 1, Tusitala were among the many to take part in Thursday's nationwide day of action. Photo / Ilona Hanne

After a health and safety briefing, Dillon asked for the younger members of the hīkoi to walk at the front, so they could be seen and heard.

Among the many tamariki happy to lead the way were Mandy, 2, and Tose, 1, Tusitala. Mandy was riding in style in a remote-controlled car, while Tose was in a pushchair.

“Those kids they may not remember today, but they are part of it, good on them and good on their parents for taking them.”

Peter Williams was watching the protest from his car parked on the side of the road, and was pleased to see “all the kids” involved.

“I thought I’d come along and watch, I’ve waved and honked my horn to show I support this. I support Kiwis’ right to strike, to take action and to protest, no matter the cause actually. It’s what makes us a free country so good on everyone today.”

After meeting at Hawera's Te Whare o Ruaputahanga, the hīkoi travelled along the town's main roads. Photo / Ilona Hanne



