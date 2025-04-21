Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

We must navigate change on shipping emissions – Editorial

NZ Herald
3 mins to read

Port of Tauranga. Photo / Port of Tauranga

Port of Tauranga. Photo / Port of Tauranga

Editorial

THREE KEY FACTS

A difficult position New Zealand and other Pacific nations are in was laid bare this week.

The world’s maritime watchdog agreed to a landmark deal for shipping companies to pay for their carbon dioxide emissions.

The deal covers the majority of the world’s

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand