Neil Wagner celebrates the wicket of England's James Anderson. Photo / Photosport

“We just kept fighting.”

That was man of the moment Neil Wagner’s take on a sensational Black Caps victory that is sure to rank among the most memorable games in New Zealand cricket history.

The 36-year-old produced one of his greatest moments as the Black Caps completed one of their greatest triumphs, somehow stunning England to win by a solitary run at the Basin Reserve today.

“Yeah, you have to just keep fighting, you can’t throw the towel in, because then you’re going to lose,” Wagner said.

Wagner enthralled a jubilant Wellington crowd with three critical wickets and two crucial catches in the space of roughly an hour to produce a barely believable piece of history.

With the tourists just one pitiful run away from delivering the third tied match in nearly 150 years of test cricket, Wagner had No. 11, James Anderson caught down the legside.

Instead, New Zealand became just the fourth team to win after being asked to follow-on, tying the series. Before India spectacularly crushed Australia in 2001, it was a once-in-a-century occurrence, accomplished by England in 1894 and 1981.

This win - given the context and stakes, the twists and the turns - now ranks among the most memorable in New Zealand sport.

Still coming down from the triumphant victory, Wagner told Newstalk ZB this afternoon this was the “best win ever”.

“Definitely one that will stay in the memory box for a very long time,” Wagner said.

“It’s a very special win, especially after being made to follow on.”

He said he never stopped believing that his side would come out victorious, as that mentality is not how you win.

“It was an extremely big team effort and something that everyone can be really proud of and we’ll definitely celebrate really well.”

Wagner called the last wicket “a bit of luck”.

“I guess luck fell our way, we hoped that it would happen and I guess it just did.”

He said he loved playing for the team and representing New Zealand, especially during these “special” moments.

“The way we fight, there is big passion there and it’s something that this team lives for, to fight for these sort of moments,” he said.

“We just kept fighting, kept believing.”

Wagner said they are going to celebrate with the not-so-secret tradition of the limo ride from the basin.

“We will definitely make the most of it and celebrate,” Wagner said.

“It’s pretty special and you got to celebrate these moments amongst each other and I’m pretty sure we will.”