Hastings boys' high belt out Warriors anthem to support captain and school old boy, Tohu Harris. Video / Hastings Boys' High School

Tohu Harris will be 2573km from his home town of Hastings when he runs on to Brisbane’s Suncorp Stadium on Saturday night.

So the lads at Hastings Boys’ High School sent their old boy a message that has resonated across the ditch.

A full muster of students at assembly this week performed their own version of the Warriors’ anthem in a stirring tribute to the team’s captain, ahead of the NRL preliminary final against the Brisbane Broncos this weekend.

A video of the powerful chant has gained huge reach after being posted to the school’s Facebook page, with the likes of Sir Peter “Mad Butcher” Leitch, himself a lifetime Warriors fan, calling it “absolutely amazing”.

The school released a statement on Thursday saying it was “extremely proud” to see their old boy lead the Warriors into the finals.

“Tohu was an outstanding student at Hastings Boys’ High School 2005-2009, being a prefect in 2009 and representing the school in a number of sports including First XV rugby,” the statement said.

“Besides being a fine sportsman, more importantly he was a fine young man who had leadership qualities even in his younger years.

“His achievements are a catalyst to today’s students showing what can be achieved with hard work and dedication.

They have really rallied behind him and the 750 boys at the assembly were only too willing to show him their support.”

The Warriors’ song, which this year has taken on a new life in large crowds due to the team’s 2023 successes to date, was written two decades ago by Kiwi music icon Peter Urlich.

Tohu Harris on the receiving end playing for the Hastings Boys' High School First XV in 2007. Photo / NZME

A 26,083-strong crowd at Mt Smart Stadium last weekend let the victory chant rip as it played over the big screen following the local team’s 40-10 win over the Newcastle Knights.

Warriors’ song:

“WE ARE THE POWER

WE ARE THE SPEED

WE ARE THE SKILLS

THAT’S ALL WE’RE GONNA NEED

GET UP AND SHOUT

SAY IT ‘TIL THE END

WE ARE THE WARRIORS 100 PER CENT”