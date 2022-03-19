Wayne Taylor has been missing since late February. Photo / NZ Police

Search and rescue teams looking for missing man Wayne Taylor have found a body at the base of a cliff

The body is believed to be that of Taylor, who has been missing since late February.

The 54-year-old was last seen in Blenheim on February 20, wearing dark blue jeans and a dark blue polo shirt.

He was expected to drive to Christchurch but his silver station wagon was found on February 22 at a lookout just north of Kaikōura.

"Wayne's disappearance is out of character, and his family and police want to locate him," a police spokesperson said at the time.

Now specialist Land Search and Rescue teams searching for Taylor have found a body matching his description.

Police said the body was found at the base of a cliff inland from where his car was found.

His death was not considered suspicious and would be referred to the coroner, police said.

