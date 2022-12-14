Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown. Photo / Michael Craig

Auckland Airport shares have been placed in a trading halt pending an announcement from the company following comments this morning from Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown.

The halt was put in place by NZ RegCo, the stock exchange’s regulatory division.

“NZ RegCo is aware of reported comments made by Mayor Brown in a public meeting,” NZ RegCo chief executive Joost van Amelsfort said.

“NZ RegCo exercised discretion to halt trading in AIA shares at 11.59am today, pending the release of a statement by AIA [Auckland International Airport].”

The trading halt follows comments by Brown this morning at a council meeting.

Brown told the council that its shares in Auckland International Airport would be reducing in value soon.

He said the airport company planned to seek a capital injection to fund a new domestic terminal.

Council currently owns 18 per cent of the airport company but would not be participating in the airport’s capital expansion, so those shares would reduce in value to about 11 per cent.

Brown is proposing to sell the shares.

A spokesperson for Wayne Brown said selling shares in the airport wasn’t up for consideration, but it remains an option to address the council’s financial shortfall. Photo / Brett Phibbs

The airport company has made no announcement to the New Zealand Stock Exchange.

The mayor’s office has since issued a statement about Brown’s comments.

“Like everyone in the investment community, the mayor was speculating about how the airport company might finance its ambitious capital expenditure programme.”

The statement listed a number of planned expenditure programmes, including $75m for upgrades to the existing domestic terminal and a new international arrivals area.

“The Mayor’s point is that these are all good news for Auckland, but if the airport decides it needs to raise capital for any of them, this would require the council to either to participate in the capital raise with ratepayers’ or borrowed money, or see its shareholding fall below the current 18 per cent. The Mayor is not in possession of any information not available to the market.”

Asked what further action, if any, the NZX could take on the matter, a spokesperson said the exchange was not in a position to provide comment at this stage.

Auckland Airport has been approached for a response to Brown’s comments.

One analyst has said any capital spending would be funded out of debt.

In August last year the airport announced plans to replace its ageing domestic terminal, outlining a $1 billion plan to merge it with the international building.

It is not expected to be opened until early next decade.

The new domestic hub merged into the eastern end of the current international terminal. The new domestic operation will be around three times the size of the current domestic terminal when accounting for shared check-in (kiosk-based) for both international and domestic travellers.

It will include large, light-filled dwell spaces with views across the airfield to the Manukau Harbour and expanded contiguous security screening.

Shares dipped from yesterday’s close of $8.10 and are currently trading at $8.06.

Analysts Jarden have forecast the company’s net debt to increase from $1.5 billion to $4.3b at the end of 2027 and up to $7.3b at the end of 2032.

’’Importantly, we believe this capex can be fully funded out of debt.’’

At this morning’s meeting, Councillor Chris Darby asked both Brown and council officials if any announcement had been made.

Brown’s response was that it shouldn’t be a surprise. “It’s easy enough to see it’s coming,” he said.

The full governing body of council is today debating Brown’s new budget for the 2023/24 financial year.

The meeting is expected to last much of the day, with the morning having been taken up almost entirely with the mayor’s introductory statement and councillors’ questions to officials.

Mayor Wayne Brown has promised to sell the council’s stake in Auckland Airport, which he says could raise almost $2 billion. Photo / David White

Several other matters have come to light.

To save money, grass will be allowed to grow 25mm higher than at present and public rubbish bins will be emptied less often, but not, said official Claudia Wyss, “the ones that fill up quickly, such as those in front of restaurants or at beaches”.

Although the council has owned shares in the airport since it was formed in 2010, there is no agreed strategic purpose for the shareholding. They are, said the council’s chief financial officer Peter Gudsell, “simply a financial investment”.

Councillor Shane Henderson queried the proposal to reduce the stormwater maintenance budget, given that “we now get a one-in-a-hundred-year flood every year”. Officers said the budget’s contingency funds would cover that.

Councillor Lotu Fuli has pointed out that because the airport is owned by institutions, none of whom have more than about 7 per cent, the Auckland Council is the largest shareholder.

The meeting is trying to bridge a $295 million gap in the existing budget for the next financial year.

Brown told the meeting there were four levers he wanted to pull: cost-cutting, moderate rates rises, selling the airport shares and getting a better return from the port.

Gudsell said there were four pillars in the officials’ analysis and advice to councillors. They had looked at all proposals by asking if they were “credible, sustainable, affordable and implementable”.