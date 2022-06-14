Voyager 2021 media awards
Waterfront stadium, night mayor, free parking: Auckland mayoral candidates' fixes for central city

10 minutes to read
Auckland mayoral candidates have a range of views of how to fix the central city. Photo / Alex Burton

Bernard Orsman
By
Bernard Orsman

Reporter

A waterfront stadium, night mayor, downtown police station and free parking are among ideas from Auckland mayoral hopefuls to get the central city back on its feet.

There's no shortage of suggestions from the eight

