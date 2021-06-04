Water warning: Ranfurly residents must boil water over weekend

Central Otago District Council issued the notice on Tuesday afternoon and said water must be boiled when used for drinking, preparing food etc. Photo / File

A boil water notice for Ranfurly is to remain in place over the weekend.

Recent heavy rain has put a strain on treatment facilities in the area.

The Central Otago District Council issued the notice on Tuesday afternoon and said water must be boiled when used for drinking, preparing food, cooking and cleaning teeth.

Bring water to a rolling boil and boil for at least a minute, then allow it to cool naturally.

Two smaller drinking water tankers at Maniototo Area School and Maniototo Hospital would be refilled after 1pm today and tested so there was sufficient supply over the weekend, the council said.

A large tanker on Charlemont St was also available for use.

In a statement, the council acknowledged this was inconvenient for residents, but it had to meet legal requirements to ensure safe drinking water.

"We need three days of clear test results before we can lift a boil notice so we'll keep you posted once we begin testing which will give you an idea of expected timeframes, and we will advise officially when the boil water notice can be removed."

A conserve water notice remains in place for Naseby residents.

However, a conserve water notice has now been lifted for the Patearoa and Omakau/Ophir supplies.