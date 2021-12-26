Water tragedies: Three people die in water-related incidents in North Island

Police confirmed a woman had died following a water-related incident at Waikanae Beach. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Three people have died in water-related incidents across the North Island today.

Police have confirmed a person has died at Waiwera Beach following a "water related incident".

The incident was reported to police just after 4pm and a second person was taken to hospital with moderate injuries.

Earlier this afternoon police confirmed a man has died at Karioitahi Beach, southwest of Auckland.

The incident was reported to emergency services shortly after 2pm.

Inquiries into the circumstances of the death are ongoing.

Less than an hour earlier, a person died following a water-related incident in Kapiti.

In a statement, police confirmed a woman had died following a water-related incident at Waikanae Beach.

The incident was reported to emergency services at around 1.30pm and police are making inquiries in relation to the death on behalf of the coroner.

Today's deaths take the number of fatalities in the water to six since Thursday.