Water search: Person missing off Auckland coastline

The police launch Deodar is among emergency services responding to the search for a missing boatie off Bucklands Beach, Auckland. Photo / Michael Craig

Emergency services have launched a search off the Auckland coastline for a person missing after a boat rolled in water off Bucklands Beach.

Police confirmed to the Herald that they were alerted to the incident about 8pm.

Two people on the boat managed to make it to safety. A third is missing.

"Police are responding to a boat rolling off Bucklands Beach in Auckland," a spokesperson said.

"Two occupants of the boat swam to shore and are safe, however one person is still missing.

"Search and Rescue are on standby, and Police boat Deodar and the Eagle helicopter have been deployed to the scene."

Weather conditions in Auckland tonight are wet and windy.

