Water main burst causes partial road collapse in West Auckland

Authorities are working to fix a partial road collapse in Glen Eden, West Auckland, after an underground water main burst overnight. Image / Google

Authorities are working to fix a West Auckland road that has partially collapsed after an underground water main burst.

Emergency services were called to an area on West Coast Rd, near Glengarry Rd, in Glen Eden after reports that concrete was starting to crumble late last night.

A northern fire communications spokeswoman said the caller described seeing water coming from a hole in the ground.

"They said they could hear the concrete cracking," she said.

The incident happened about 11.30pm and police were also called to the scene.

Firefighters on the ground reported that a large water main had burst underground and that part of the road and footpath were collapsing.

Police said officers were sent to the area to help with traffic management, after part of the road had to be closed as authorities worked at the site.

Road contractors then stepped in to help manage traffic.

It is not yet known what caused the burst.

Watercare has been approached for comment.