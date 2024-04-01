Another Australian water dragon (Physinbathus lesuerii) has been found at Papaitonga Scenic Reserve near Levin. Photo / Supplied

A rogue Australian water dragon found at Papaitonga Scenic Reserve near Levin has been removed from the bush and humanely destroyed.

The find, made by Department of Conservation staff working in the bush last week, has prompted a reminder to people not to dump unwanted pets on conservation land.

Water dragons (Physinbathus lesuerii) are a native Australian semi-aquatic lizard and are considered a threat to New Zealand wildlife. Young water dragons are fully insectivorous, supplementing their diets with plants as they grow, and pose a significant threat to local biodiversity.

It’s not the first time lizards have been found at the scenic reserve. A water dragon was found and euthanised in 2017, and another one was photographed in the same reserve in 2018.

DoC Manawatu operations district supervisor Kelly Hancock said while the exotic lizard has been humanely euthanised, DoC rangers didn’t want to add dragon slaying to their job descriptions.

“Letting a pet go in your local reserve might seem like the humane option, but many pets aren’t equipped to survive in the wild or can cause damage to the ecosystem if they do.

“New Zealand weather is too cold for most species of lizards, so they will likely die during winter if outdoors, but if they do manage to survive, they may spread diseases and prey on native plants and animals.”

Hancock said it was possible the water dragon was the same one sighted in 2018.

“We think this one may have been at large in the reserve for a while, so removing it is a big win. The native wildlife will be safer now the invasive dragon has been caught.

“We’re hoping there aren’t more around. They are not something we want wandering around.”

The lizards were unlikely to breed in local conditions.

“It’s normally too cold, but if there were to be a breeding pair the results would be devastating,” Hancock said.

New Zealand’s ecosystems are not equipped to handle invasive species like water dragons or other exotic pets. Lizards, turtles, and even goldfish can wreak havoc on our ecosystems if released into the wild, she said.

Hancock’s advice for lizard owners who are no longer able to care for their pets is to find them a new home rather than release them in the wild.

“Don’t ever release exotic lizards anywhere,” she said.

“They may prey on endangered species, compete with them for food, or transmit diseases that could wreak havoc on our native lizards, which have no immunity.

“Animal welfare organisations like your local SPCA can give advice on how to surrender unwanted pets. This is kinder, not just for the pet, but for our taonga native species as well.”

Within the Papaitonga Scenic Reserve is Lake Waiwiri, a dune lake that provides sanctuary for wetland birds. The reserve was a popular walking spot with many different hiking tracks running through it.

The lizard found in 2017 at the reserve was skinny and looked like it had been attacked by a wild cat. The one found recently was in relatively good health and 70cm long.

Water dragons are popular pets in New Zealand and can be bought at pet shops.



