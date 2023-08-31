The man charged with murdering Yanfei Bao gets set to face the High Court, how much supermarket chains could be fined for mistreating small suppliers and a nighttime fire rips through a five-story building in Johannesburg. Video / NZ Herald / AP / Getty / Reuters

SEARCH FOR YANFEI BAO

A man charged with murdering Christchurch woman Yanfei Bao is set to appear in court today.

It’s been more than six weeks since the real estate agent went missing.

A 52-year-old charged with murder and kidnapping has previously appeared in the Christchurch District Court - today will be his first appearance in the High Court.

Police were focusing last week on a farm in Greenpark, which is close to previous search location Lake Ellesmere.

There’s no planned search activity this week but work is continuing to prepare search sites.

A man charged with murdering Christchurch woman Yanfei Bao is set to appear in court today. Photo / George Heard





SUPERMARKET FINES

Big supermarket chains could face fines of up to $3 million for not treating small suppliers fairly.

The Government has unveiled its Grocery Code of Conduct - agreed to by Woolworths New Zealand and Foodstuffs North and South Island this week.

The code requires the corporates to pay on time, have plain English supply contracts and deal with small companies in good faith.

Breaches will result in a fine of either 3 per cent of turnover, the value of the gain from the breach or $3m - based on whichever is greater.





ELECTION CAMPAIGNS KICK-OFF

The election campaign season is officially in full swing.

New Zealand’s 53rd Parliament rose for the last time yesterday - and polling day is just six weeks away.

A political commentator says it will be back-to-back town hall meetings, policy offerings, debates and community walkabouts.

Doctor Grant Duncan says already we’ve seen plenty of talk surrounding the economy - and voters have an important choice to make.

National leader Christopher Luxon, with the help of his dad Graham Luxon, puts up the first campaign boards at Botany. Photo / Dean Purcell





TRUMP PLEADS NOT GUILTY

In world news, former US President Donald Trump has pleaded not guilty to election charges in Georgia.

He and others are accused of illegally trying to overturn the results of the 2020 election in the state.

The plea means he won’t have to show up for the arraignment hearing set for next week.

Trump also faces three other criminal cases in connection with the election result.





JOHANNESBURG FIRE

More than 70 people have been killed after a fire raged through a five-story Johannesburg apartment block.

It’s one of the worst such disasters in a city where poverty, household fires and homelessness are widespread.

Authorities are still unable to provide a clear picture of who lived there but among the dead are 12 children.

President Cyril Ramaphosa says he hopes an ongoing investigation into the causes of the fire will help prevent a similar tragedy from occurring in the future.