Surface flooding continues throughout the country as MetService warns of heavy rain to come, seen here in Aro Valley, Wellington. Video / Supplied

It’s a wild and wet day in Wellington, with video emerging of surface flooding in some areas - but experts say it will be short-lived and the rain will ease this afternoon.

MetService confirmed 14.7 millimetres of rain had fallen in one hour.

Meteorologist Jessie Owen said a very narrow line of localised showers had been drifting over the capital and some of their stations had recorded heavy rainfall.

However she said the showers are expected to ease this afternoon.

Wellington Water said it had no issues with drain blockage.

Video sent to the Herald shows water rushing from drains and flooding the road in Aro Valley.

A narrow line of heavy showers passed over Wellington this morning. 25mm was recorded at the airport in 1hr. There have been several reports of surface flooding.



Just after 10am today MetService issued severe weather warnings for parts of the country.

Heavy rain is expected for the South Island’s west today, and from late on Sunday into Monday a front will move across the country, bringing heavy rain to northern parts of both islands, as well as strong winds to Auckland and Northland.

