VOTING OPENS OVERSEAS

The first votes of the general election are being cast from today. Overseas voting has started, with 74 locations abroad for Kiwis to vote in person. Alternatively, voting papers can be downloaded online, and re-uploaded to the vote.nz website. Chief Electoral Officer Karl Le Quesne says just under 80,000 enrolled voters have an overseas address. Meanwhile, advance voting opens on our shores from Monday.

Kiwis overseas can start voting from today.





FATAL FOXTON FIRE

A person has died in a house fire in the Horowhenua district. Crews were called to the Foxton property just after 4.30am. Emergency services say a body was found at the scene, despite the fire being small.





COOK STRAIT CANCELLATIONS

Strong winds have whipped up waves in Cook Strait. Over the past 24 hours, the bottom of the North Island and parts of the Marlborough Sounds have been under strong wind watches and warnings. Cook Strait ferry services have been cancelled as a result. MetService meteorologist Clare O’Connor says the gusts will have had an impact.

Cook Strait ferry services have been affected by strong winds.





MORE CRYPTOSPORIDIUM CASES

Cases of cryptosporidium in Queenstown are continuing to rise, but the source is still unknown. There are now 35 confirmed cases of the waterborne parasite illness, while there are a further eight probable cases and seven under investigation. Te Whatu Ora Health NZ says Public Health workers will be visiting Queenstown businesses over the next few days, delivering testing kits. Primary medical officer Susan Jack says people with mild symptoms should test, as it might help discover the source of the outbreak.

There are now 35 confirmed cases of the waterborne parasitic illness in Queenstown.





CASH INJECTION FOR PHARMAC

Medicines New Zealand says Labour pledging $1 billion for Pharmac over the next four years is a good start, but more is needed.

It includes $181 million a year to continue meeting the ongoing cost of the extra treatments funded in recent years.

There is also $50m for new treatments, rising to $100m a year from 2026. But CEO Graeme Jarvis says Pharmac has indicated it needs half a billion dollars a year to fund the medicines on its waiting list.



