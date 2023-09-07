Footage shows the campervan weaving across the road into blind corners between Aramoana and Port Chalmers. Video / Supplied

Shocking footage has emerged of a campervan crossing the centre line into blind corners on the road between Aramoana and Port Chalmers.

The video, which shows the campervan weaving across the winding Aramoana Rd yesterday afternoon, was shared on Dunedin News.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said someone could have been seriously hurt if the campervan collided with another vehicle.

“I would describe this as dangerous driving, particularly with [regard to] going around blind corners on the wrong side of the road in a large motor vehicle.”

He said there was no record of a member of the public contacting police about the incident.

So he encouraged drivers who see similar dangerous driving in the future to contact police immediately on 111, rather than *555.

"Then at least police can be dispatched immediately to stop and speak to the driver."

He asked the person who took the video to make contact with police and provide a copy of the video footage so police could follow up the matter with the driver and possibly the rental agency.

"I know in the past, we’ve followed up with the rental agency and they’ve cancelled rental agreements."

More than 70 people have commented on the driver’s behaviour on social media.

One person said: “That was only luck [that] someone didn’t have a head-on crash on those corners.”

"They are blind corners. That person is not fit to drive."

Another said: “Unreal... we had someone come ‘round one of those corners a few years ago on our side of the road head-on.

“Luckily we didn’t end up in the harbour and no one [was] hurt. Took out the driver’s side and wheel. Surf written off.”