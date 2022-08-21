Watch: Ute barges through traffic on wrong side of Auckland motorway

Motorist drives wrong way on Greenlane motorway onramp in Auckland. Video / Supplied

A man will appear in court tomorrow after a ute was driven on the wrong side of a busy Auckland motorway before the driver ditched the vehicle and continued on foot.

Video supplied to the Herald shows the ute being driven the wrong way on the Southern Motorway between the Green Lane East on-ramp and the Market Rd off-ramp about 11am today.

Other vehicles were forced to move to the very edge of the road to avoid colliding with the ute.

A man who videoed the incident while calling police can be heard saying, "What the f***", as the ute passes him.

A police spokesperson said police received "numerous" calls from members of the public about the ute being driven on the wrong side of the motorway.

Police said that after putting other motorists at risk with his erratic driving, the driver proceeded to park his ute on road and began walking down the motorway.

Officers responded and took a 52-year-old man into custody at 11.25am.

"Police would like to thank members of the public who called police to report this incident, as well as those members of the public who moved the man's car off to the side of the road after he got out of it," the police spokesperson said.

"Fortunately, no crashes have been reported to police as a result of the man's actions and nobody was injured."

A 52-year-old man is scheduled to appear in Auckland District Court tomorrow charged with reckless driving.