Footage shows a spectacular crash in Taupō which took out a fence. Video / Annie Lorry

Dramatic footage has emerged of a driver slamming into a fence near Taupō after fleeing police.

Police attempted to get the driver of the silver sedan to pull over after it was spotted driving dangerously as it turned right into Taharepa Rd from Kotare St in Taharepa about 1am on Thursday.

"Staff activated lights and sirens due to the manner of driving exhibited, but the vehicle did not stop," a police media spokesperson said.

The driver staggers from the car after the vehicle loses control and smashes into a pole and fence.

Police did not pursue the vehicle as it headed north along Taharepa Rd.

Video footage on social media shows the car losing control and careening at speed head-on into a metal pole before crashing into the fence. It spins 90 degrees airborne, landing on its back wheels with the back passenger door hanging off it.

After several seconds the driver emerges from the car buckled over before staggering off down a driveway beside the shop.

The crumpled car was abandoned near the Four Square on Taharepa Rd.

Police officers arrived at the scene about a minute later and can be seen in the footage shining a torch into the car looking for the occupant.

They did not locate the driver and inquiries are ongoing, the police spokesperson said.

The video has been posted on a local Facebook page with the promise of a reward for anyone who knows who the driver is.

Others have expressed shock that the driver made it out alive.

"Wholey f**k! How the hell are they running after that!!," one person commented.

Another added: "Holy heck I think that pole just saved the drivers life."