Watch: Truck ignites in blazing fire on Transmission Gully motorway

Emergency services respond to a truck fire on Transmission Gully Video / Peter Isaacs

Video footage has captured a truck trailer burning in a huge orange fireball on a motorway north of Wellington.

A fire truck can be seen racing up to the scene on Transmission Gully as a person in a car passing in the opposite direction films.

The truck trailer is engulfed in bright orange flames but has already been reduced to its metal frames.

Police said emergency services responded to the report of a truck fire on Transmission Gully just before 8.30am.

"There is traffic management in place at the scene while the fire is put out," police said.

"Motorists are advised to delay travel or use an alternative route to avoid the area."