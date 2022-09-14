Watch: Shots fired at Police in dramatic standoff following an armed robbery

Police were shot at during a stand off with robbers in South Auckland. Video / Supplied

Dramatic footage has emerged of police being shot at in South Auckland this morning, which led to delays for two international and three domestic flights at Auckland Airport.

Police were called to an aggravated robbery at a commercial address on Maich Rd just after 10.30am.

The robbery is said to have happened at F Bar in Southmall, Manurewa.

Police cars could be seen at Manurewa shopping centre where robbers targeted F Bar venue today. Photo / William N Walas

Counties Manukau CIB Detective Inspector Karen Bright said officers found a vehicle believed to be involved in the robbery and followed it.

"An occupant has discharged a firearm from the vehicle towards police.

"Fortunately, no police staff have been injured."

The Eagle helicopter monitored the vehicle's travel, Bright said.

An Auckland Airport spokesperson said arriving domestic and international flights were briefly delayed because of the police helicopter.

Bright said the vehicle had been successfully spiked but continued on.

"The Armed Offenders Squad followed the vehicle when it was brought to a stop on Landscape Rd in Papatoetoe.

Bright said that two people are now in custody following the shooting.