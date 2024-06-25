A passerby captured the moment a roaming kekeno caught an eel in Taipo Stream near the Napier suburb of Taradale, about 5km from the ocean. Video / Supplied

A passerby captured on film the moment a roaming seal caught an eel about 5km from the ocean up a Napier stream.

The passerby said he saw the seal in Taipo Stream, Taradale, around midday on Monday and started filming.

“It was really exciting to see. I stayed for an hour or two just to soak in the moment,” the passerby said.

“It was actually really fun waving people down to have a look too. Everyone I talked to was so excited and it really brightened everyone’s day.”

He said he called the Department of Conservation to let them know about the kekeno and he was told they had informed their local team to let them decide what to do.

“It’s with the experts now,” he said.

“It had plenty of food in the stream (heaps of eels in that stream). There’s a big swell at the moment, so the cub won’t have to battle the waves while it’s in the stream.”

DoC issued a warning to the public earlier this month about seal ‘silly season’, where juvenile and adventurous kekeno/fur seals and sea lions start exploring from June to September according to DoC marine science adviser Dr Jody Weir.

The man who filmed the eel also let DoC know where it was so the experts could decide how to deal with it.

“Although they are usually found on rocky shores, their natural curiosity sometimes leads them several kilometres inland,” Weir said in the statement.

“Young seals, still dependent on their mother’s milk, tend to venture further afield during this period. It’s common to find them on roads, in backyards, or even on living room sofas.”

A young seal surprised a Hastings resident this time last year when he spotted it up Karamu Stream.

Dr Weir said people should enjoy observing them from a distance and contact Doc only if they are in immediate danger, such as being on a road, severely injured, or tangled in debris.

Behaviours like regurgitating, sneezing, coughing, or crying were normal for seals.

Anyone who sees a seal that is severely injured, being harassed or in danger is advised to call 0800 DOC HOT (0800 362 468).

