SCAMMERS STRIKE

A Whanganui woman has lost $350,000 to scammers who convinced her to invest the money in a scheme while her husband fought for his life in hospital.

The “mule” who received Jo Hurley’s money has been identified by police, and is believed to be linked to several other scams totalling north of $1 million.

Police are yet to arrest the man, despite significant evidence against him and fears he is still targeting new victims.

Jo and Jayson Hurley. Jo was scammed by people posing as Citibank financial managers. Photo / Bevan Conley.





DICKASON TRIAL

The High Court trial of triple murder accused Lauren Dickason is nearing a close.

She admits killing her daughters in Timaru in 2021, but is mounting a defence of insanity and infanticide.

The Crown and defence are expected to give their final closing addresses tomorrow before the Judge sums up the trial on Monday.





MUSHROOM MYSTERY

A disposed of food dehydrator might hold the answers to a deadly family meal in Victoria.

Gale and Don Patterson, and her sister Heather Wilkinson, died after having lunch at the Patterson’s ex-daughter-in-law’s home.

Heather’s husband, Ian, remains in critical condition, awaiting a liver transplant.

Police believe the meal may have contained death cap mushrooms and forensic testing is under way on a dehydrator found at a tip.

Erin Patterson is being investigated -- but denies any wrongdoing.

Erin Patterson was visibly emotional during her brief appearance.





CHILLY WEATHER

A cold blast is continuing to creep up the country.

A cold front has begun to move northwards across the South Island bringing snow to low levels, especially in the south and east.

Yesterday, the weather grounded a plane in Wellington due to it needing to be “de-iced”, as temperatures plummeted.

Forecasters are warning there won’t be much respite from the chilly weather today and the cold to be accompanied by thunderstorms in the North Island.





TEACHERS’ PAY BOOST

There’s relief a deal has finally been made to boost secondary school teachers’ pay.

Post Primary Teachers Association members overwhelmingly voted to accept the collective agreement put forward by the Government.

Roughly 30,000 teachers will receive a pay increase of 14.5 per cent - spread out over three instalments until the end of next year.

Acting president Chris Abercrombie says this means the industrial environment will settle.