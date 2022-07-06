Rotorua Boys' High School students perform an emotional haka at the funeral for Aidan Nicholson who was killed in a crash last week. Video / RBHS

An emotional haka by hundreds of Rotorua Boys' High School students farewelled their "Raukura brother" as he was driven out of the school gates for the last time.

Yesterday, the school hosted Year 12 student Aidan Nicholson's funeral where his friends, family, peers and teachers were able to help celebrate his life.

The school's 1092 students performed three haka for their deeply respected and loved fellow.

The first was performed by the whole school in the quad followed by hostel students and a third by members of the school's kapa haka group, Raukura, who lined up along the entrance.

Rotorua Boys' High School student Aidan Nicholson. Photo / Supplied

The school said it had "deep respect and love for Aidan and it has been a privilege to have him in our lives".

"We'll miss Aidan's cheekiness, his opinions, his curiosity and of course, his authenticity," it posted on social media.

Aidan died in a motorcycle crash on Amohau St, on his way to school, last Thursday.

School principal Chris Grinter last week farewelled the "happy, positive and affable student", saying his death had come as a "huge shock".

"Rātou te hunga mātai pō kua haoa e te kupenga a Taramainuku ki a rātou, haere rā koutou, haere rā Aidan.

"Those who observe the night and who have been gathered by the net of Taramainuku (gathers up the spirits of those passed), farewell to you all, farewell Aidan."

Grinter said it had been a long time since the school "had to address the sadness and challenge that comes with the loss of a popular student".

He said Aidan had a younger brother in Year 10 so the loss had affected several hundred students across all year levels and all staff.

An emotional haka was performed for the deeply loved and respected student. Photo / Supplied

A support room had been set up within the school's guidance faculty for friends and peers to gather.

Grinter said Aidan was growing into a "fine young man". He was a capable student and all his teachers commented on how he was a pleasure to have in class, he said.

"He was a happy, positive and affable student that the teachers and the students of the school enjoyed being with and being around. He was quick-witted and had a great sense of humour. He made staff and fellow students smile.

"He had lots of thoughts and ideas around a lot of topics and was always keen to express those, often in a cheeky and/or fun way."

Aidan's passions were technology and physics and he saw his future pathway embracing those areas, Grinter said.

"He was so keen on the technology workshop space that he felt he warranted his own set of keys."

He recounted comments from other school staff which included "he loved to stump me with history facts" and "his grades would have been much better if he wrote down some of these great ideas he had".

Grinter said the student would be "sadly missed" and the school wished to extend condolences to Aidan's family.

"We mourn the loss of a young man who was facing in so many ways an exciting and successful future.

"Tātou te hunga mātai awatea ki a tātou, kia ora rā. Then back to us who observe the day, let us be well."

Police are investigating the crash.