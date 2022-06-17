Footage from the police Eagle helicopter shows a thief stealing a car, then trying to escape on an electric scooter before being caught. Video / NZ Police

Police have released footage of its Eagle helicopter chasing a stolen BMW driven at "high speed" by a 35-year-old man after a burglary in Pakuranga.

The footage shows the man getting out of the stolen vehicle and jumping on a e-scooter on Tuhimata St in St Heliers.

"And we've got a driver out. He's going into the back door [of the car] to get something out of the back door. And we are out on foot running. Oh he's on a scooter. Ha, he's got a scooter out. He's got an electric scooter and off on a electric scooter so dumped the X7 and they're on an electric scooter," the audio of the video says.

The video was posted on the Auckland City District Police Facebook page with a statement saying: "Whether you're on four wheels or two, you can't escape the sharp eye of the police Eagle helicopter."

Earlier this week, police responded to the burglary in Pakuranga where a vehicle was stolen, the statement said.

"The owner had GPS installed and was able to provide further information to us to follow up. Eagle responded and caught up with the car in Glen Innes and monitored it around St Heliers, bringing the offender's drive to an end."

The suspect then hopped onto an electric scooter.

The video included audio of a helicopter crew member saying: "He's going high speed at 120km/h [...] let's see if we can get some spikes somewhere and obviously hide yourselves away. It's obviously pretty dangerous."

The statement said: "A 35-year-old man's next trip will be to the Auckland District Court next week."