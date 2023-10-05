Watch: Police monitor scene of violent attack, National’s out of this world announcement, and new DNA tool for police

Police guard the scene of a violent attack at an Auckland dairy, National says, if elected, it will appoint our first Minister for Space, and Police hope a new DNA tool will help to solve cold cases. Video / NZ Herald / Getty

5 Oct, 2023 04:26 AM 2 mins to read

SCENE GUARD REMAINS AFTER VIOLENT ATTACK

Police remain in force outside Auckland’s New Windsor Dairy after a violent attack this morning.

Two people are in hospital, one critically injured and reportedly stabbed.

Police say a 24 year old is in custody, after being restrained by shoppers until they arrived.

Cordons remain in place at the intersection of New Windsor Road and Maioro Street.





Police assist a woman after a stabbing at a New Windsor dairy in Auckland. Photo / Hayden Woodward

OUT OF THIS WORLD POLICY

Promises of a real boost for the space sector.

Labour and National both released party aerospace policies this week, both talking of growing the industry to trial and test new tech.

National says if elected it’ll appoint our first Minister for Space,.

Rocket Lab CEO, Peter Beck, says New Zealand’s become one of the most active space players in the game.

LABOUR CALLS OUT KEY ENDORSEMENT

Labour leader Chris Hipkins is calling out a National Party endorsement from John Key, in a video released this morning.

The former National Prime Minister is ANZ Bank’s current chair.

During a Zoom town hall meeting, Hipkins suggested National’s proposed foreign buyer’s ban could play into the endorsement.

Sir John Key launches a social media campaign to drum up support for National.

HOPE FOR COLD CASES

The death of Christchurch woman Mellory Manning is one of two cold cases police are keen to crack, using a new DNA tool.

Police confirm they’re trialing comparing DNA of unidentified suspects with genetic profiles on genealogy websites.

Overseas, it famously helped the FBI to catch the so-called “Golden State Killer”.

Mellory Manning’s brother Rob says the decision to use the tool is brilliant.

Police will also be looking into the 1980 murder of Alicia O’Reilly.

CRYPTOSPORIDIUM INVESTIGATION CONTINUES

The number of cryptosporidium infections being investigated in Queenstown continue to rise.

Confirmed cases still sit at 61, but 22 are being investigated - 3 more since yesterday, with 15 probable cases.

Te Whatu Ora says the source of infection may never be known.