Coalition questions swirl and insults fly in Parliament, ankle bracelet fears in wake of a leaked report and it’s officially the last week of winter. Video / NZ Herald / Getty / Telegram

Don’t have time to read the headlines? Watch the Focus Morning Bulletin with Chereè Kinnear above.





QUESTIONS SWIRL AND INSULTS FLY

Questions of coalitions swirl in the lead-up to the election.

Labour leader Chris Hipkins has ruled out working with New Zealand First - after New Zealand First previously ruled out Labour.

Hipkins has also come out swinging in his speech over the weekend - dubbing a potential National, Act and New Zealand First alliance, a coalition of fear.

ACT says it can’t work with the party.

The onus is now on National’s Chris Luxon - but he told a press conference yesterday it wasn’t what he was focused on.

National Party leader Christoper Luxon talks to the media on Shore Rd Remuera, Auckland. Photo / Alex Burton





EM BAIL CONCERNS

There’s concern there isn’t enough monitoring of people on electronically monitored bail.

A leaked police report shows people are taking advantage of the limitations of ankle bracelets - by wrapping them with tinfoil and re-offending.

More than 1800 people are on electronically monitored bail across the country, up from 510 in 2018.

Volunteer victims’ advocate Ruth Money says from a community safety perspective, the practice of “foiling” is terrifying.

She says it makes a mockery of what should be a secure way to monitor someone.





PARKING PRICES INCREASE

On-street parking and Auckland Transport-managed parking building prices go up today.

The cost of both will increase by $1 an hour.

The weekday price cap for the Downtown car park is dropping from $40 to $24 -- but the off-peak caps for evening and weekend parking are rising from $10 to $15.

The increase comes after direction from Mayor Wayne Brown to review prices in his Letter of Expectation to Auckland Transport last year.

On-street parking and Auckland Transport-managed parking building prices go up today. Photo / Michael Craig





END OF WINTER

It’s officially the last week of winter.

It’s expected to be filled with mostly settled weather and frosty temperatures throughout the country.

A ridge of high pressure is expected to settle over the country today, bringing clear skies for the majority of the working week.





PRIGOZHIN DEATH CONFIRMED

Russian investigators say genetic tests have confirmed Yevgeny Prigozhin was among the 10 people killed when his private jet crashed.

There had been some speculation about whether the chief of the Wagner group had really been on Thursday’s doomed flight.

Authorities have yet to say what they believe caused his jet to fall from the sky.