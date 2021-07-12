Watch: Orcas spotted up close at Marsden Point

A pod of orcas was spotted at Marsden Point. Video / Supplied

Locals have spotted a pod of orcas at Marsden Point this morning.

Camden Andrews and his family live right at the waterfront at Marsden Point and saw the pod at around 8am this morning chasing stingray up the canal.

"We saw them heading up the canal. They nosed into the rocks. It was about five or six of them. I was less than a metre away," Andrews said.

"This is what Northland is about."

The Department of Conservation and Orca Research Trust have been informed but weren't able to provide further information at this point.