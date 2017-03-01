Watch NZH Local Focus: Mayor says Kawerau won't become a ghost town under his watch

Kawerau Mayor Malcolm Campbell discusses what the industrial service centre needs to do to ensure a prosperous future, after a Maxim Institute report forecast population decline in the area in the next two decades. Made with funding from NZ On Air.

A Maxim Institute report on forecast population decline in regional areas of New Zealand has left Kawerau Mayor Malcolm Campbell with a sour taste in his mouth.

He says the industrial town won't go down without a fight.

"I don't know of any Mayor, I have to say, in the whole of New Zealand that is sitting down and letting themselves die. We are all very aware of the stats and Natalie's [Professor Jackson] stats and as much as we didn't want to hear that we are all getting old, and as much as I didn't want to hear that - I get it enough when I'm at home - it is the reality."

Mr Campbell says his council has been working hard to ensure the local economy is on the up.

"We started an economic development agency here in Kawerau, and we run that in this office here. We've worked very hard to make sure our industries are going to be sustainable, and keep going."