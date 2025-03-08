Her belly button was removed and recreated further up.

Nicola "Nix" Adams 14 days after her "mummy makeover" surgery in Turkey.

“That was quite cool how that worked out – I thought I’d be left with half a tattoo but I had no idea it would work like that,” Adams said.

For Adams, the decision to go under the knife was deeply personal and a long time coming.

The heartbreak of losing her infant son Alaska in 2013 led to her abusing her body through drug use and neglect for years. She decided it was now time to focus on herself.

“I thought I’m not getting any younger, and I thought it was about time I did something for me,” she said.”

Nicola "Nix" Adams with her son Alaska, who died aged 16 months. Photo / Supplied

“I treated my body like s*** after going through the loss of my son and then I had my last baby two years ago.”

Adams did plenty of research and settled on Turkey because the technology and care were “top-notch” – it also cost a third of similar surgeries here.

Due to her past criminal record, she also faced travel restrictions to some countries.

“I’m banned from Australia, I’m not allowed to stop there for a layover, and I can’t go to America either,” she explained.

With a reach of two million followers across all her social media platforms as “CWK Nix”, Adams was offered one free surgery by Plastic Surgery Turkey Group.

“They offered one surgery and I thought I’ll get my boobs done – then I thought f*** if I’m going all that way I’m going to make it worth it,” she said.

The Herald understands similar “mummy makeover” procedures in Istanbul can cost between $10,000 and $20,000 depending on individual circumstances.

As well as the makeover, Adams also had a torn earlobe repaired.

“My son ripped my earring out of my ear 10 years ago and I was quoted $2500 to get that repaired at home and they charged $400.

“I also had thigh liposuction, 360 liposuction around back and butt and a tummy tuck. I paid for all that.”

Nicola Adams went from methamphetamine addict to a social media star who took out TV Personality of the Year in 2022. Photo / Supplied

It wasn’t Adams’ first trip to Turkey. She had also been in December last year to have broken and chipped teeth removed ahead of getting implants in April this year. She was quoted $90,000 for the extensive dental work here but paid less than a third of that in Turkey.

Adams said she was always going to be brutally honest about the surgery, especially because when researching she found a lack of information about the recovery.

“There was a lot of ‘this is me before and this is me after’,” she said.

“I thought where the f*** is the in-between? You don’t lay down and get up and you look like a supermodel. Was it sore, could you walk, could you get up? I felt like I needed to provide others with that type of information.”

Adams admitted such surgery was not without risks. She had to have two blood transfusions after tests revealed she had a low red blood count and said the pain level in her back from liposuction was intense – rating it 9 out of 10.

She was also hit with post-surgery blues when she got back to New Zealand.

“I just learned about post-op depression. I didn’t even know it was a thing,” she explained.

Although Adams received overwhelmingly positive feedback, a few followers criticised her, arguing that as an “influencer” who promotes self-acceptance she shouldn’t be undergoing surgery.

Adams had a message for them.

“I saw people say ‘Oh, I thought she didn’t care what others think’ – well I say to them I still f***in’ don’t care what others think.”

“I hate that term influencer. It comes with so much expectation. Because I put myself out there I have to be a role model for every young woman on this planet.

“I say ‘Oh hell no’ – I’m a role model to my two daughters and if you need a role model you be a role model for your child.”

Adams urged anyone contemplating surgery to do their research, assess the risks and then decide if it was for them.

On its website, the New Zealand Association of Plastic Surgeons says undergoing cosmetic surgery overseas carries risks, such as varying quality of care, communication barriers and limited follow-up support, with patients often needing to return overseas for corrective treatment.

New Zealand’s ACC does not cover complications from surgeries abroad, leaving patients to rely on emergency care or the public healthcare system.

