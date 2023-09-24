Watch: Nats working with Peters, housing policy welcomed and Queenstown clean-up continues

Luxon has finally confirmed his party will work with NZF, Labour pledges another 6000 public homes by 2027 and states of emergency were lifted in Queenstown and Southland as clean-up continues. Video / NZ Herald

Focus Morning Bulletin.

WORKING WITH WINSTON

National party leader Christopher Luxon has finally confirmed his party will work with Winston Peters if needed. The confirmation comes after weeks of questions about whether he would. Luxon made the announcement on social media this morning, saying that if necessary he’d reach out to New Zealand First to ensure a change in government. He says the move isn’t his first preference, but that he’s willing to work with Winston Peters.

Parliament House and the Beehive, Wellington. Photo / Mark Mitchell - Christopher Luxon and Winston Peters inset

HOUSING POLICY GETS SUPPORT

A commitment by Labour to increase housing support is being welcomed by the sector. The party pledges it will build another 6000 public homes by 2027 - if re-elected next month. Labour also promises it will ensure 25 per cent of the homes are accessibly designed - up from 15 per cent. Community Housing Aotearoa’s Paul Gilberd says there’s a big wait-list of people in need.





ANOTHER RAM RAID

A Foot Locker store on Auckland’s Queen St was targeted by ram raiders early this morning. Police were called to the scene around 3am where a stolen vehicle was used to smash through the shop front. The car was abandoned on the footpath before the offenders fled the scene in a second vehicle.

Police at the scene of a ram-raid that occurred at Foot Locker on Auckland's Queen St. Photo / Hayden Woodward

BOP IN LINE FOR HEAVY RAIN

Heavy rain warnings are in place for eastern Bay of Plenty, with downpours expected well into the afternoon. It’s also in place for Tairawhiti, north of Gisborne. MetService meteorologist Karl Loots says this front was responsible for bringing heavier rain to southern parts of the country.

Another “atmospheric river” deluge is set to drench parts of the eastern North Island, with one forecaster warning parts of Bay of Plenty and Tairawhiti could receive two month’s worth of rain in 48 hours. Image / Niwa

CLEAN-UP CONTINUES

South Island residents are continuing to pick up the pieces following last week’s severe storm. States of emergency were lifted in Queenstown and Southland over the weekend, leaving locals to focus on the clean-up. About a third of Queenstown Cemetery has been affected by last week’s heavy downpours, and is remaining closed due for public safety reasons. Some headstones have been displaced and slash is lying across the cemetery surface, in the north-east section, but no below-ground disturbance is visible. A boil water notice was lifted in Gore yesterday, but several closed streets are to be reassessed today as floodwaters drop.