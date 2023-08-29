National’s proposed tax plan revealed, ram raid bill passes its first reading and Māori Party co-leader Rawiri Waititi's poor behaviour in Parliament. Video / NZ Herald

NATIONAL’S TAX PLAN

Voters are waiting to find out the winners of National’s proposed tax policy.

It will be released later today - and our newsroom understands it will see families with children $250 better off a fortnight.

Households without kids would get tax cuts worth $100.

The medium-income earner’s tax bill could be slashed by $50 - and a minimum wage worker $20.

National leader Christopher Luxon and finance spokeswoman Nicola Willis will reveal their tax plan in detail today. Photo / Mark Mitchell





RAM RAID BILL

The Attorney-General says the Government’s plan to crack down on ram raids, is inconsistent with the Bill of Rights Act.

The bill, which passed its first reading last night, would allow 12 and 13-year-olds to be charged in the Youth Court - and introduce a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.

David Parker says it might be justified if the benefits outweighed the harms - but evidence suggests this wouldn’t be the case.

He says it’s inconsistent on three grounds: the right of a child to be dealt with in an age-appropriate way, the right to be free from unreasonable search, and freedom of expression.

The Government plans to crack down on ram raiders. Photo / RNZ





ELLERSLIE REDEVELOPMENT

Hundreds of Aucklanders will soon have the opportunity to live in long-term rentals right next to Ellerslie Racecourse, as 330 build-to-rent apartments and townhouses are planned for the site.

Non-profit developer Simplicity Living says it hopes to finish the homes in 2026 after revealing it had bought the 1.4ha from Auckland Thoroughbred Racing.

It says the location is “impeccable” for long-term rentals, being within walking distance of Greenlane shops and public transport.





DARFIELD SHOOTING ‘JUSTIFIED’

A Coroner has ruled that police officers were justified in fatally shooting a Darfield man in 2018.

Donald Ineson was killed outside his home, after reportedly pointing a gun at his wife, and firing at the home while she and their children were inside.

Coroner Sue Johnson is satisfied the police received sufficient information to conclude he posed a threat and did not act outside the law.





WAITITI FACES CONSEQUENCES

And Māori Party co-leader Rawiri Waititi could face increasingly severe consequences for poor behaviour in Parliament.

Political parties, with the exception of Te Pāti Māori and independent MP Meka Whaitiri, voted yesterday to suspend Waititi for 24 hours.

Waititi seemingly referred to a court case with suppression orders last week - while under the legal protection of Parliamentary privilege.

If he’s suspended again, it will be for a week - and a third for 28 days.