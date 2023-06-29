Kiwis are racing to the pumps before a price jump of around 29 cents on Saturday. Video / NZ Herald / Cameron Pitney / Dean Purcell / Getty

Kiwis are flocking to petrol stations as the end of the fuel excise tax cut looms.

Since March last year, fuel taxes have been slashed by 25 cents a litre for what was supposed to just three months. But the cut was repeatedly extended by the Government amid a cost-of-living crisis and skyrocketing inflation.

But from tomorrow it’ll be gone - and by the time GST is added the reinstated tax will put nearly 29 cents onto the current litre price.

The AA is urging people to get in early.

“We really wouldn’t want to see queues of people outside the petrol station crossing the pavements, blocking cycle ways,” AA chief policy and advocacy officer Simon Douglas told NZ Herald Focus.

“We’ve been advising people for a couple of days now to get to [a] petrol station and take advantage of the slightly cheaper fuel, fill up now to avoid the disappointment of having to queue or the outside chance your local petrol station may run the tanks dry.”

Most service stations on fuel comparison app Gaspy were this week charging $2.49 for a litre of 91 - so it would become about $2.78.

The most expensive stations could click over $3 - the price most were having to pay when the cut first got introduced.

Costco fuel service centre at Westgate is busy ahead of the removal of the fuel tax subsidy. Photo / Dean Purcell

Drivers line up outside Costco's fuel service centre at Westgate. Photo / Dean Purcell

But it could take a few days for the full effect to be felt.

“The way that the petrol price is levied, the petrol that’s in the tanks of the service stations now has paid the lower rate. So hopefully, the price will ease back in as the old petrol runs out and the new stocks come in,” Douglas said.

Meanwhile, motorists can take further comfort in the ongoing fall in global oil prices, plunging this year by almost 40 per cent.

This week the price of Brent crude - the benchmark for the petrol we use - dipped close to its lowest level in 18 months.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine caused a big supply shock at the start of last year, and while it could continue to affect petrol prices, things are looking better.

“We’re at a relatively low point and the price of a barrel of oil is certainly lower than when the discount was first implemented,” Douglas said. “But there are so many factors at play geopolitically and in terms of costs, what we can say is that the price is lower now than it was when the discount came on.”















































