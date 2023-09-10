The Morocco earthquake death toll is on the rise, Labour says National’s health plan is nothing new and suppliers up costs for supermarkets. Video / NZ Herald

DEATH TOLL RISING

Rescuers are scrambling to find survivors following the deadly earthquake that struck Morocco at the weekend.

More than 2100 people have been killed, with rescuers expecting the death toll to keep rising.

Nearly 2500 others have been injured.

The 6.8-magnitude earthquake struck on Saturday, and many people have been left without shelter.

It is being described as the strongest quake to hit the region around the ancient city of Marrakech in a century.

A cracked mosque minaret stands after an earthquake in Moulay Brahim village, near Marrakech, Morocco, on Saturday. Photo / AP

NOTHING NEW?

Labour insists National’s plan to bring back health targets is just its policy with a lick of blue paint.

Christopher Luxon has underlined five key target areas - including emergency departments, with 95 per cent of patients to be admitted, discharged or transferred within six hours.

On top of that, 95 per cent of 2-year-olds would receive their full age-appropriate immunisations, with one-off jab incentive payments also in the mix.

But Labour health spokeswoman Ayesha Verrall is unimpressed, suggesting it’s nothing new.

CAMPAIGN SECURITY CONCERN

Heightened tensions driven by disinformation are causing security concerns along the campaign trail.

Just a week in, major disruptions have taken place at election events, including a media stand-up with Christopher Luxon, and a chaotic Labour Party launch.

The Disinformation Project says protest is important, but this level risks deterring people from participating in the democratic process.

Protesters with placards for Destiny Church leader Brian Tamaki's Freedoms NZ party disrupt Labour's election campaign launch on September 2. Photo / Jason Walls

CARDBOARD CATHEDRAL UNCERTAINTY

The future of Christchurch’s Cardboard Cathedral is in question.

The Anglican Diocese of Christchurch has agreed to dissolve the building as a cathedral, and a working group is now being established to work through options.

Anglican Bishop of Christchurch Peter Carrell says all future plans will look at how it might remain as a building, but it will not be their cathedral.

He says while there are concerns the building could be sold, Carrell said the cathedral would be safe for at least four years.

The Cardboard Cathedral in Christchurch. Photo / George Heard





SUPPLIER COSTS UP

Costs from grocery suppliers to supermarkets increased 6.6 per cent in the year to August.

An Infometrics-Foodstuffs Index shows just under 4000 items increased in cost, including frozen foods, broccoli, potatoes and lettuce.

But Infometrics principal economist Brad Olsen says costs aren’t increasing at the same pace they had been towards the end of last year.