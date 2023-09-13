Watch: More poll pain, flood recovery and farmers feel pinch

Labour down one point to 28 per cent, while National gains two points to 39, Aucklanders to give feedback on recovery package over the next 10 days and low forecast milk prices, below production costs for many. Video / NZ Herald

MORE POLITICAL POLL PAIN

Labour is edging close to crisis, with yet another political poll landing it in the twenties.

The latest from 1 News-Verian puts the incumbent party down one point to 28 per cent, while National gains two points to 39.

It gives the centre-right enough support to govern with Act’s 10 per cent.

The Greens are also on 10.

Meanwhile, Winston Peters makes a comeback with New Zealand First hitting the 5 per cent threshold to enter Parliament.





NATIONAL AND LABOUR FACE OFF

Experts say there’s a lot riding on the leaders’ debates this election.

Labour’s Chris Hipkins and National’s Christopher Luxon will face-off in the first televised debate next Tuesday.

Massey University Politics Professor Richard Shaw says the impact on swing and undecided voters from the debates, could be significant.

Election 2023. Photo / Mark Mitchell





FARMERS FEEL THE PINCH

A warning to dairy farmers that financial challenges will continue, as the Chinese market isn’t expected to re-balance in the short-term.

However, Rabobank’s latest Global Dairy Quarterly report makes it clear the pain won’t last forever.

It says there’s a possibility a demand resurgence could emerge well before milk output can recover, due to lower global prices stemming supply growth in key dairy production regions.

Report co-author Emma Higgins says there’s no doubt farmers are being challenged, with low forecast milk prices, below production costs, for many.





FLOOD RECOVERY FEEDBACK

Auckland’s Deputy Mayor is encouraging people to have their say on the proposed flood recovery package.

The two billion dollar proposed package is to be 50/50 funded between the council and Government.

It includes a buyout of damaged properties, repairs to the transport network and building future resilience.

Deputy Mayor Desley Simpson says Aucklanders will be able to give feedback on how the package should be paid for over the next 10 days.

Photo / Supplied





DEATH TOLL CLIMBING

The scale of the disaster in Libya remains unclear, days after two catastrophic dam collapses.

The death toll has now exceeded 5300, with the Red Cross saying at least 10,000 people are missing after catastrophic flooding in the port city of Derna.

Local officials are warning that many of those yet to be found, are likely to have died.