Two new National MPs, Mike Butterick MP for Wairarapa and Catherine Wedd MP for Tukituki, deliver their maiden speeches on Wednesday.

Two new National MPs, Mike Butterick MP for Wairarapa and Catherine Wedd MP for Tukituki, deliver their maiden speeches on Wednesday.

On Wednesday afternoon two new National MPs representing two electorates in Hawke’s Bay will give their maiden speeches to Parliament.

Watch the livestream as Mike Butterick MP for Wairarapa and Catherine Wedd MP for Tukituki address the house.

When an MP enters Parliament for the first time, they are given the opportunity to deliver a 15-minute address called their maiden speech.