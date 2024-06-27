The incident was caught by dash cam and posted to social media.

A man couldn’t get into a Tesla because he couldn’t work out how to use the door handles in what appears to be a failed carjacking attempt.

Footage of the incident, which happened in New Zealand, was posted to social media, showing the terrifying moment a man emerged from a vehicle, wearing a balaclava, and attempted to get into the Tesla stopped in front of him.

As both cars sat in a traffic queue, the man jumps out of the driver’s side of a Nissan SUV and rushes to the Tesla.

Dash camera footage shows the man attempting to open the driver’s side door of the Tesla but failing miserably in his attempt.

Wearing high vis reflective pants and a balaclava, the man struggles with the car’s retractable handles, allowing the Tesla driver to speed off.