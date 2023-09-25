Major parties hit, house prices up and 'Brand' new allegations

Major parties hit, house prices up and 'Brand' new allegations

Don’t have time to read the headlines? Watch the Focus Morning Bulletin.

MAJOR PARTIES TAKE A HIT

New Zealand’s major parties haven’t fared well in the latest political poll.

Newshub-Reid Research shows National and Labour losing support, now on 39.1 and 26.5 percent respectively.

With Act also taking a fall, the Nats now need New Zealand First to govern - while Labour can’t form a coalition.

Auckland University political scientist Jennifer Lees-Marshment says both sides need to start behaving like a tenable future government.

Chris Hipkins and Christopher Luxon. Photo / NZME

CRYPTOSPORIDIUM CASES CLIMB

Queenstown officials are rushing to get a plan in place to address a compliance order issued over the town’s cryptosporidium outbreak.

There are now 31 confirmed cases of the waterborne parasite illness, while the source is still unknown.

Te Whatu Ora says there are a further seven probable cases, and eight under investigation.

Water regulator Taumata Arowai has placed a compliance order on the region, along with a boil water notice

The council is working towards having a plan in place by the end of this week.





HOUSE PRICES ON THE UP

The housing market may have turned a corner.

The latest report by ANZ reveals New Zealand’s median house price jumped 0.7 per cent in each of the last 3 months.

Its economists have now revised their forecasts, predicting prices will increase 4 per cent for the second half of the year.

OneRoof editor Owen Vaughan says an unexpectedly strong return in immigration in the past year has put pressure on supply.

The decline in New Zealand house prices appears to have been arrested, with the market now turning the corner. Photo / Fiona Goodall

SIMPLIFIED POWER BILLS

The Consumer Advocacy Council wants electricity retailers to make power bills as simple as possible to help save consumers money.

It is asking companies to inform customers if there is a cheaper plan available and how much they would save by switching.

Chair Deborah Hart says this should be placed prominently on the power bill.





RUSSELL BRAND INVESTIGATION LAUNCHED

Several women are speaking out against comedian Russell Brand.

London’s Met Police has launched an investigation after receiving a number of sexual offence allegations in London and elsewhere in the country.

Police say none of them are recent … and they’re appealing to anyone who thinks they might be a victim, no matter how long ago, to get in contact.